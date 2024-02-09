Capital One Financial Weighs in on Coterra Energy Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (NYSE:CTRA)

Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Capital One Financial dropped their FY2023 earnings estimates for shares of Coterra Energy in a research note issued on Tuesday, February 6th. Capital One Financial analyst B. Velie now anticipates that the company will earn $2.17 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $2.21. The consensus estimate for Coterra Energy’s current full-year earnings is $2.26 per share. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Coterra Energy’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.46 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.56 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.54 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.56 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.60 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.27 EPS.

Get Coterra Energy alerts:

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Coterra Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Susquehanna raised shares of Coterra Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $31.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Coterra Energy from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $39.00 price objective on shares of Coterra Energy in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Coterra Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $33.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Coterra Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $32.07.

Coterra Energy Price Performance

Shares of CTRA opened at $24.51 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $25.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.72. The company has a market cap of $18.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 0.19. Coterra Energy has a twelve month low of $22.25 and a twelve month high of $29.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. Coterra Energy had a net margin of 33.97% and a return on equity of 17.14%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Coterra Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. SouthState Corp lifted its holdings in Coterra Energy by 75.4% in the 3rd quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 1,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 454 shares during the last quarter. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Coterra Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Coterra Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in Coterra Energy by 133.3% in the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 740 shares during the last quarter. 90.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Coterra Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Coterra Energy Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the development, exploration and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 183,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Coterra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coterra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.