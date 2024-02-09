Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) Receives $50.18 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have assigned a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $52.46.

CTLT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Catalent in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $63.50 target price (up from $58.00) on shares of Catalent in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Catalent from $50.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $63.50 target price on shares of Catalent in a report on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Catalent to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Shares of Catalent stock opened at $56.55 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. Catalent has a 12 month low of $31.45 and a 12 month high of $74.49. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.76. The stock has a market cap of $10.22 billion, a PE ratio of -10.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.20.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.04. Catalent had a positive return on equity of 1.55% and a negative net margin of 22.36%. The business had revenue of $982.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $939.62 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.25 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Catalent will post 0.52 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in Catalent by 118.9% during the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 185,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,048,000 after buying an additional 100,800 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC increased its position in Catalent by 46.6% during the third quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 704,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,069,000 after buying an additional 223,944 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its position in Catalent by 41.7% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,797,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,440,000 after buying an additional 1,412,058 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in Catalent by 29.6% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,875,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,406,000 after buying an additional 428,260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its position in Catalent by 9.3% during the third quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 76,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,482,000 after buying an additional 6,490 shares during the last quarter.

Catalent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures solutions for drugs, protein-based biologics, cell and gene therapies, and consumer health products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Biologics, and Pharma and Consumer Health. The Biologics segment provides formulation, development, and manufacturing for biologic proteins, cell gene, and other nucleic acid therapies; pDNA, iPSCs, oncolytic viruses, and vaccines; formulation, development, and manufacturing for parenteral dose forms, including vials, prefilled syringes, and cartridges; and analytical development and testing services for large molecules.

