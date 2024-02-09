Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLDX) to Post FY2023 Earnings of ($2.77) Per Share, Leerink Partnrs Forecasts

Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLDX – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Leerink Partnrs upped their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Celldex Therapeutics in a report issued on Monday, February 5th. Leerink Partnrs analyst T. Smith now expects that the biopharmaceutical company will earn ($2.77) per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of ($2.89). The consensus estimate for Celldex Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($2.84) per share. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for Celldex Therapeutics’ Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.69) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($2.94) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($3.23) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($4.00) EPS and FY2027 earnings at ($3.60) EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. HC Wainwright upped their price target on shares of Celldex Therapeutics from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 6th. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Celldex Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price target on shares of Celldex Therapeutics from $54.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Celldex Therapeutics from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.00.

Celldex Therapeutics Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CLDX opened at $37.52 on Wednesday. Celldex Therapeutics has a one year low of $22.11 and a one year high of $47.91. The firm has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.21 and a beta of 1.41. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $37.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.51.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Celldex Therapeutics

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Celldex Therapeutics by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 24,073 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $817,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in Celldex Therapeutics by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 11,271 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $382,000 after buying an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in Celldex Therapeutics by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 17,215 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $767,000 after buying an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Silverarc Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Celldex Therapeutics by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Silverarc Capital Management LLC now owns 45,538 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $256,000 after buying an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Celldex Therapeutics by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 120,968 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,104,000 after buying an additional 420 shares in the last quarter.

About Celldex Therapeutics

Celldex Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutic monoclonal and bispecific antibodies for the treatment of various diseases. Its drug candidates include antibody-based therapeutics to treat patients with inflammatory diseases and various forms of cancer. The company's clinical development programs CDX-0159, a Phase II monoclonal antibody that binds the receptor tyrosine kinase KIT and inhibits its activity; CDX-1140, a human agonist monoclonal antibody targeted to CD40, a key activator of immune response, which is found on dendritic cells, macrophages, and B cells, as well as is expressed on various cancer cells; and CDX-527, a bispecific antibody, which uses the company's proprietary active anti-PD-L1 and CD27 human antibodies to couple CD27 costimulation with blockade of the PD-L1/PD-1 pathway to help prime and activate anti-tumor T cell responses through CD27 costimulation.

