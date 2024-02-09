Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE) Shares Bought by Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE – Free Report) (TSE:CVE) by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,181,548 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 135,041 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned 0.17% of Cenovus Energy worth $66,240,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cenovus Energy by 1.6% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 29,149 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $448,000 after buying an additional 472 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cenovus Energy by 19.2% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,336 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cenovus Energy by 2.7% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 22,453 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $467,000 after purchasing an additional 598 shares during the last quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cenovus Energy by 1.6% during the third quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 39,350 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $819,000 after purchasing an additional 611 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cenovus Energy by 1.1% during the third quarter. Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc. now owns 57,715 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,205,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.01% of the company’s stock.

CVE has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded Cenovus Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of Cenovus Energy in a report on Friday, January 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.33.

NYSE:CVE opened at $16.31 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.32 and a beta of 2.16. Cenovus Energy Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.69 and a 1-year high of $21.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $16.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.27.

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, refines, transports, and markets crude oil and natural gas in Canada and internationally. The company operates through Oil Sands, Conventional, Offshore, Canadian Manufacturing, and U.S. Manufacturing segments. The Oil Sands segment develops and produces bitumen and heavy oil in northern Alberta and Saskatchewan.

