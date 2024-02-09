CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) Shares Sold by Banque Cantonale Vaudoise

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise decreased its position in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP – Free Report) by 37.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,366 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 4,970 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in CenterPoint Energy were worth $224,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Partners II LLC grew its stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 29,370 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $865,000 after buying an additional 357 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 52,633 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,413,000 after buying an additional 368 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $327,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 19,444 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $596,000 after acquiring an additional 427 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. now owns 13,205 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $405,000 after acquiring an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.96% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at CenterPoint Energy

In other CenterPoint Energy news, CFO Christopher A. Foster acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $28.10 per share, with a total value of $140,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 147,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,150,173.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other CenterPoint Energy news, CEO David J. Lesar acquired 37,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $27.12 per share, with a total value of $1,003,440.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 37,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,003,440. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Christopher A. Foster purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $28.10 per share, for a total transaction of $140,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 147,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,150,173.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

CenterPoint Energy Trading Down 0.5 %

CenterPoint Energy Dividend Announcement

NYSE CNP opened at $27.43 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $28.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.16. The company has a market capitalization of $17.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.93. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.42 and a 12 month high of $31.43.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th. CenterPoint Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.00%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently commented on CNP. TheStreet upgraded shares of CenterPoint Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $34.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.73.

CenterPoint Energy Profile

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through Electric and Natural Gas segments. The Electric segment includes electric transmission and distribution services to electric customers and electric generation assets, as well as optimizes assets in the wholesale power market.

Further Reading

