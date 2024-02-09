Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA) Given New $43.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA – Free Report) had its target price upped by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $40.00 to $43.00 in a research note published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

CENTA has been the subject of several other reports. TheStreet downgraded Central Garden & Pet from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. StockNews.com downgraded Central Garden & Pet from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Sunday, January 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $39.67.

Central Garden & Pet Stock Up 5.1 %

CENTA opened at $43.31 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $37.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 3.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The company has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a PE ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 0.64. Central Garden & Pet has a 52 week low of $33.77 and a 52 week high of $45.93.

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 20th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $750.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $731.81 million. Central Garden & Pet had a return on equity of 9.93% and a net margin of 3.80%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.03) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Central Garden & Pet will post 2.53 EPS for the current year.

Central Garden & Pet Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 8th were issued a dividend of $25.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 9th.

Insider Transactions at Central Garden & Pet

In other news, insider John Edward Hanson sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.38, for a total transaction of $235,380.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 43,135 shares in the company, valued at $1,353,748.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider John Edward Hanson sold 7,500 shares of Central Garden & Pet stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.38, for a total value of $235,380.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 43,135 shares in the company, valued at $1,353,748.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director John Ranelli sold 3,500 shares of Central Garden & Pet stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.98, for a total value of $101,416.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 182 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,273.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 20.28% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Central Garden & Pet by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,740,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,711,000 after purchasing an additional 23,601 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Central Garden & Pet by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 522,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,012,000 after purchasing an additional 3,149 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management purchased a new position in Central Garden & Pet in the fourth quarter valued at about $5,409,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. purchased a new position in Central Garden & Pet in the fourth quarter valued at about $494,000. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new position in Central Garden & Pet in the fourth quarter valued at about $215,000. 67.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Central Garden & Pet



Central Garden & Pet Company produces and distributes various products for the lawn and garden, and pet supplies markets in the United States. It operates through two segments: Pet and Garden. The Pet segment provides dog and cat supplies, such as dog treats and chews, toys, pet beds and containment, grooming products, waste management, and training pads; supplies for aquatics, small animals, reptiles, and pet birds, including toys, cages and habitats, bedding, and food and supplements; products for equine and livestock; animal and household health and insect control products; aquariums and terrariums, including fixtures and stands, water conditioners and supplements, water pumps and filters, and lighting systems and accessories; and live fish and small animals, as well as outdoor cushions.

Featured Articles

