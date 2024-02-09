Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERE) Insider John Renger Sells 2,161 Shares of Stock

Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERE – Get Free Report) insider John Renger sold 2,161 shares of Cerevel Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.54, for a total transaction of $89,767.94. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,370 shares in the company, valued at $264,609.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Cerevel Therapeutics Price Performance

CERE stock opened at $42.18 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.87 and a beta of 1.54. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.69. Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.59 and a 52-week high of $42.87. The company has a quick ratio of 8.72, a current ratio of 8.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

Get Cerevel Therapeutics alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CERE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective (up previously from $40.00) on shares of Cerevel Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded shares of Cerevel Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $38.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 price objective (up from $33.00) on shares of Cerevel Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, December 7th. TD Cowen restated a “market perform” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Cerevel Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, HC Wainwright downgraded shares of Cerevel Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $41.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cerevel Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.82.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cerevel Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $71,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Cerevel Therapeutics by 19.4% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,959 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Cerevel Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at about $105,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Cerevel Therapeutics by 59.4% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,262 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 1,588 shares during the period. Finally, GAM Holding AG acquired a new stake in Cerevel Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $212,000. 87.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cerevel Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops various therapies for neuroscience diseases in the United States. It is developing Emraclidine, a positive allosteric modulator (PAM) that is in phase 1b clinical trials for the treatment of schizophrenia; and Darigabat, a PAM, which is in Phase 2 proof-of-concept trial in patients with drug-resistant focal onset seizures in epilepsy or focal epilepsy, as well as in phase 1 trial to treat panic symptoms model.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cerevel Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cerevel Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.