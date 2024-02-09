Chad R. Abraham Sells 6,662 Shares of Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR) Stock

Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR – Get Free Report) CEO Chad R. Abraham sold 6,662 shares of Piper Sandler Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.03, for a total transaction of $1,232,669.86. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 36,454 shares in the company, valued at $6,745,083.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Piper Sandler Companies Stock Performance

NYSE PIPR opened at $183.94 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.23 and a beta of 1.41. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $173.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $164.73. Piper Sandler Companies has a twelve month low of $120.97 and a twelve month high of $192.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Get Piper Sandler Companies alerts:

Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $4.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.61 by $1.42. The firm had revenue of $457.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $370.12 million. Piper Sandler Companies had a net margin of 6.33% and a return on equity of 13.43%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.33 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Piper Sandler Companies will post 11.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Piper Sandler Companies Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 4th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 1st. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. Piper Sandler Companies’s payout ratio is 48.58%.

Several research firms have weighed in on PIPR. Northland Securities cut shares of Piper Sandler Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Piper Sandler Companies from $171.00 to $193.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Piper Sandler Companies in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Piper Sandler Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Read Our Latest Report on Piper Sandler Companies

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Piper Sandler Companies

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Piper Sandler Companies by 0.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,494,228 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $327,369,000 after buying an additional 11,450 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Piper Sandler Companies by 0.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,935,235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $281,209,000 after purchasing an additional 9,030 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Piper Sandler Companies by 4.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 595,959 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $77,034,000 after purchasing an additional 23,704 shares during the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. lifted its stake in Piper Sandler Companies by 29.8% in the second quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 547,369 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $70,753,000 after acquiring an additional 125,659 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Piper Sandler Companies by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 506,340 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $88,546,000 after acquiring an additional 5,851 shares during the last quarter. 67.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Piper Sandler Companies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Piper Sandler Companies operates as an investment bank and institutional securities firm that serves corporations, private equity groups, public entities, non-profit entities, and institutional investors in the United States and internationally. It offers investment banking and institutional sales, trading, and research services for various equity and fixed income products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Piper Sandler Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Piper Sandler Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.