Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) Price Target Increased to $175.00 by Analysts at Truist Financial

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Free Report) had its target price boosted by investment analysts at Truist Financial from $170.00 to $175.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. Truist Financial’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 7.24% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Check Point Software Technologies from $159.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Check Point Software Technologies from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, William Blair raised shares of Check Point Software Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Check Point Software Technologies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $154.86.

Check Point Software Technologies stock opened at $163.18 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $153.93 and a 200-day moving average of $141.69. Check Point Software Technologies has a 1 year low of $117.18 and a 1 year high of $166.71. The company has a market capitalization of $19.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.62.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The technology company reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.10. Check Point Software Technologies had a return on equity of 30.79% and a net margin of 34.80%. The company had revenue of $663.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $662.09 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.23 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Check Point Software Technologies will post 7.9 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. CNB Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Check Point Software Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 483.7% in the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 286 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. 68.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a multilevel security architecture, cloud, network, mobile devices, endpoints information, and IOT solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against fifth generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile.

