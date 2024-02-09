Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) PT Raised to $200.00 at Susquehanna

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Free Report) had its price target upped by equities researchers at Susquehanna from $190.00 to $200.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “positive” rating on the technology company’s stock. Susquehanna’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 22.56% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on CHKP. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Check Point Software Technologies from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $118.00 to $144.00 in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Check Point Software Technologies from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Check Point Software Technologies has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $154.86.

Shares of CHKP stock opened at $163.18 on Wednesday. Check Point Software Technologies has a 12-month low of $117.18 and a 12-month high of $166.71. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $153.93 and its 200 day moving average is $141.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.62.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The technology company reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.10. Check Point Software Technologies had a net margin of 34.80% and a return on equity of 30.79%. The company had revenue of $663.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $662.09 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.23 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Check Point Software Technologies will post 7.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BSW Wealth Partners grew its position in Check Point Software Technologies by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. BSW Wealth Partners now owns 2,162 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL grew its position in Check Point Software Technologies by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL now owns 2,821 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $354,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Check Point Software Technologies by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,559 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in Check Point Software Technologies by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,383 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Check Point Software Technologies by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,810 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a multilevel security architecture, cloud, network, mobile devices, endpoints information, and IOT solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against fifth generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile.

