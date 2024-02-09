Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK) Shares Sold by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank decreased its position in Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK – Free Report) by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 365,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 47,800 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned 0.28% of Chesapeake Energy worth $31,534,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CHK. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 182.5% in the 2nd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 339 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 478.3% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 347 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 132.1% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 362 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Chesapeake Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Chesapeake Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.93% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently commented on CHK. Johnson Rice lowered shares of Chesapeake Energy from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Chesapeake Energy from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Benchmark reduced their target price on shares of Chesapeake Energy from $107.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 12th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Chesapeake Energy from $89.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Chesapeake Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $82.00 to $95.00 in a report on Friday, January 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $104.30.

Chesapeake Energy Price Performance

Shares of CHK opened at $77.27 on Friday. Chesapeake Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $69.68 and a twelve month high of $91.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $82.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.10, a PEG ratio of 10.48 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Chesapeake Energy Profile

Chesapeake Energy Corporation, an independent exploration and production company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of properties to produce oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids from underground reservoirs in the United States. The company holds interests in natural gas resource plays in the Marcellus Shale in the northern Appalachian Basin in Pennsylvania and the Haynesville/Bossier Shales in northwestern Louisiana.

