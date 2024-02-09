China Jo-Jo Drugstores (NASDAQ:CJJD) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of China Jo-Jo Drugstores (NASDAQ:CJJD – Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.
China Jo-Jo Drugstores Stock Performance
CJJD opened at $0.21 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.24. China Jo-Jo Drugstores has a one year low of $0.17 and a one year high of $9.65.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of China Jo-Jo Drugstores during the 2nd quarter valued at $61,000. Virtu Financial LLC grew its position in shares of China Jo-Jo Drugstores by 1,004.3% during the 2nd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 125,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 114,307 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in China Jo-Jo Drugstores in the fourth quarter worth $112,000. 3.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
China Jo-Jo Drugstores Company Profile
China Jo-Jo Drugstores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and distributor of pharmaceutical and other healthcare products in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through four segments: Retail Drugstores, Online Pharmacy, Drug Wholesale, and Herb Farming.
