Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) Expected to Post Q1 2024 Earnings of $11.41 Per Share

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Free Report) – Research analysts at Wedbush reduced their Q1 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a report released on Wednesday, February 7th. Wedbush analyst N. Setyan now anticipates that the restaurant operator will post earnings of $11.41 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $12.38. Wedbush currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $2,400.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Chipotle Mexican Grill’s current full-year earnings is $52.94 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Chipotle Mexican Grill’s Q2 2024 earnings at $14.67 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $13.63 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $13.66 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $53.36 EPS.

CMG has been the topic of a number of other reports. Raymond James upped their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,450.00 to $2,550.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,450.00 to $2,560.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. TD Cowen upped their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,650.00 to $2,900.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup upped their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,699.00 to $3,016.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,700.00 to $2,920.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Chipotle Mexican Grill currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $2,469.88.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Stock Performance

CMG opened at $2,620.48 on Friday. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a one year low of $1,470.05 and a one year high of $2,725.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.91 billion, a PE ratio of 59.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.29. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2,318.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $2,076.50.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The restaurant operator reported $10.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.73 by $0.63. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 45.84% and a net margin of 12.45%. The business had revenue of $2.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $8.29 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Insider Transactions at Chipotle Mexican Grill

In related news, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 1,093 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,199.81, for a total value of $2,404,392.33. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 23,347 shares in the company, valued at $51,358,964.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 1,093 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,199.81, for a total value of $2,404,392.33. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 23,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,358,964.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 1,100 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,278.45, for a total value of $2,506,295.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 22,447 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,144,367.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 4,189 shares of company stock worth $9,700,908. Company insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Chipotle Mexican Grill

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 241,942 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $553,311,000 after acquiring an additional 10,905 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance lifted its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 1,984 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $4,537,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares during the period. Dillon & Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Dillon & Associates Inc. now owns 3,733 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $8,537,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. NorthRock Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Finally, Lee Financial Co lifted its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 114 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $261,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares during the period. 91.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Company Profile

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It offers burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

