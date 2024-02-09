Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) Given New $3,000.00 Price Target at Stephens

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Stephens from $2,800.00 to $3,000.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Stephens’ price target suggests a potential upside of 14.48% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on CMG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $2,375.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,930.00 to $2,226.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,292.00 to $2,699.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $2,280.00 price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, TD Cowen reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $2,200.00 price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $2,469.88.

Shares of NYSE CMG opened at $2,620.48 on Wednesday. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a 52 week low of $1,470.05 and a 52 week high of $2,725.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.29. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $2,318.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2,076.50.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 5th. The restaurant operator reported $10.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.73 by $0.63. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 12.45% and a return on equity of 45.84%. The firm had revenue of $2.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.49 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $8.29 earnings per share. Chipotle Mexican Grill’s revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Chipotle Mexican Grill will post 52.94 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 1,996 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,399.91, for a total transaction of $4,790,220.36. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 22,447 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,870,779.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 1,996 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,399.91, for a total transaction of $4,790,220.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 22,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,870,779.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,278.45, for a total transaction of $2,506,295.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 22,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,144,367.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 4,189 shares of company stock worth $9,700,908. Corporate insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 241,942 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $553,311,000 after buying an additional 10,905 shares in the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance boosted its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 1,984 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $4,537,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the period. Dillon & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Dillon & Associates Inc. now owns 3,733 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $8,537,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. NorthRock Partners LLC acquired a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the fourth quarter worth $224,000. Finally, Lee Financial Co boosted its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 114 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.19% of the company’s stock.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It offers burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

