Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) PT Raised to $2,900.00

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by equities researchers at TD Cowen from $2,650.00 to $2,900.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. TD Cowen’s price target indicates a potential upside of 10.67% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on CMG. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,450.00 to $2,550.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,100.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,246.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $2,400.00 target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $2,280.00 target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,469.88.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Stock Down 1.7 %

NYSE CMG opened at $2,620.48 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2,318.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2,076.50. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a 12-month low of $1,470.05 and a 12-month high of $2,725.83. The company has a market capitalization of $71.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.29.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 5th. The restaurant operator reported $10.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.73 by $0.63. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 12.45% and a return on equity of 45.84%. The firm had revenue of $2.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.49 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $8.29 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Chipotle Mexican Grill will post 52.94 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 1,093 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,199.81, for a total transaction of $2,404,392.33. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 23,347 shares in the company, valued at $51,358,964.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 1,093 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,199.81, for a total value of $2,404,392.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 23,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,358,964.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,278.45, for a total value of $2,506,295.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 22,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,144,367.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 4,189 shares of company stock worth $9,700,908. Company insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CMG. Simplicity Solutions LLC increased its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 27.7% during the second quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 936 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,003,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 8.9% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 25,272 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $46,294,000 after purchasing an additional 2,065 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 7,893 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $16,883,000 after buying an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 196,895 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $421,158,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.19% of the company’s stock.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It offers burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

