Chunghwa Telecom (NYSE:CHT) Lowered to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Chunghwa Telecom (NYSE:CHT – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Thursday.

Chunghwa Telecom Stock Performance

CHT opened at $38.63 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $29.97 billion, a PE ratio of 25.25 and a beta of 0.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.08. Chunghwa Telecom has a fifty-two week low of $35.44 and a fifty-two week high of $41.58.

Get Chunghwa Telecom alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Chunghwa Telecom

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ieq Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chunghwa Telecom by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 6,073 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $237,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Foster Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Chunghwa Telecom by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Foster Group Inc. now owns 7,762 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $279,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Chunghwa Telecom by 5.0% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 6,665 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $296,000 after buying an additional 317 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Chunghwa Telecom by 3.2% in the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 12,263 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $457,000 after buying an additional 378 shares during the period. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Chunghwa Telecom by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,919 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $153,000 after buying an additional 380 shares during the period. 2.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Chunghwa Telecom

Chunghwa Telecom Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunication services in Taiwan and internationally. It operates through Consumer Business, Enterprise Business, International Business, and Others segments. The company offers local long distance services comprising of local calls, cloud switchboard, and value-added local calls.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Chunghwa Telecom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chunghwa Telecom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.