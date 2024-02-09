CIBC Increases OceanaGold (TSE:OGC) Price Target to C$5.00

OceanaGold (TSE:OGC – Get Free Report) had its target price raised by CIBC from C$4.50 to C$5.00 in a report released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. CIBC’s price target suggests a potential upside of 85.19% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on OGC. Raymond James cut their price target on OceanaGold from C$4.50 to C$4.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. Desjardins upped their price objective on OceanaGold from C$3.50 to C$4.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Cormark dropped their price objective on OceanaGold from C$4.25 to C$3.75 in a research note on Friday, October 27th. National Bankshares dropped their price objective on OceanaGold from C$4.25 to C$4.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Finally, National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform overweight” rating on shares of OceanaGold in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$4.13.

OceanaGold Stock Up 0.7 %

About OceanaGold

TSE:OGC opened at C$2.70 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$2.55. OceanaGold has a 52-week low of C$2.14 and a 52-week high of C$3.50. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.80 and a beta of 1.38.

OceanaGold Corporation, a gold producer, engages in exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. It explores for gold, copper, and silver deposits. The company holds interest in the Didipio gold and copper project located in the Luzon, Philippines; the Macraes goldfield project in the South Island of New Zealand; Waihi gold project in the North Island of New Zealand; and the Haile gold project located in Kershaw, South Carolina, the United States.

