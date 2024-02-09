Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) Shares Gap Up After Analyst Upgrade

Posted by on Feb 9th, 2024

Shares of Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUSGet Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday after StockNews.com upgraded the stock from a hold rating to a buy rating. The stock had previously closed at $78.42, but opened at $90.01. Cirrus Logic shares last traded at $90.02, with a volume of 517,402 shares trading hands.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on CRUS. Susquehanna boosted their target price on Cirrus Logic from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Loop Capital upgraded Cirrus Logic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $83.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Cirrus Logic from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. TheStreet raised shares of Cirrus Logic from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Cirrus Logic from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $96.43.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Covington Capital Management increased its stake in Cirrus Logic by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cirrus Logic by 93.7% in the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 368 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Cirrus Logic by 72.3% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 510 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Cirrus Logic by 71.1% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 722 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in Cirrus Logic during the third quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.18% of the company’s stock.

Cirrus Logic Stock Up 3.8 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $5.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.60, a P/E/G ratio of 12.13 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $80.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $77.05.

About Cirrus Logic

Cirrus Logic, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, develops low-power, high-precision mixed-signal processing solutions in China, the United States, and internationally. The company offers audio products, including codecs components that integrate analog-to-digital converters (ADCs) and digital-to-analog converters (DACs) into a single integrated circuit (IC); smart codecs, a codec with digital signal processing; boosted amplifiers; standalone digital signal processors; and SoundClear technology, which consists of a portfolio of tools, software, and algorithms that helps to enhance user experience with features, such as louder, high-fidelity sound, audio playback, voice capture, and hearing augmentation.

Featured Stories

