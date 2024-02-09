Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) Shares Gap Up After Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday after StockNews.com upgraded the stock from a hold rating to a buy rating. The stock had previously closed at $78.42, but opened at $90.01. Cirrus Logic shares last traded at $90.02, with a volume of 517,402 shares trading hands.
A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on CRUS. Susquehanna boosted their target price on Cirrus Logic from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Loop Capital upgraded Cirrus Logic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $83.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Cirrus Logic from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. TheStreet raised shares of Cirrus Logic from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Cirrus Logic from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $96.43.
The stock has a market capitalization of $5.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.60, a P/E/G ratio of 12.13 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $80.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $77.05.
Cirrus Logic, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, develops low-power, high-precision mixed-signal processing solutions in China, the United States, and internationally. The company offers audio products, including codecs components that integrate analog-to-digital converters (ADCs) and digital-to-analog converters (DACs) into a single integrated circuit (IC); smart codecs, a codec with digital signal processing; boosted amplifiers; standalone digital signal processors; and SoundClear technology, which consists of a portfolio of tools, software, and algorithms that helps to enhance user experience with features, such as louder, high-fidelity sound, audio playback, voice capture, and hearing augmentation.
