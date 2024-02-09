Citigroup Increases Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) Price Target to $182.00

Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Citigroup from $146.00 to $182.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on ASND. Wedbush increased their price objective on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $207.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $137.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Ascendis Pharma A/S in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. They set a buy rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com upgraded Ascendis Pharma A/S from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, December 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $113.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Ascendis Pharma A/S presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $154.75.

ASND opened at $139.25 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $126.74 and a 200-day moving average of $105.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.25 and a beta of 0.50. Ascendis Pharma A/S has a 12-month low of $64.33 and a 12-month high of $144.95. The company has a quick ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 3.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.39.

Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($3.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.63) by ($0.49). Ascendis Pharma A/S had a negative net margin of 391.76% and a negative return on equity of 570.61%. The business had revenue of $52.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.54 million. Equities analysts forecast that Ascendis Pharma A/S will post -9.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ASND. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 14.4% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,246 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 35.1% in the first quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 134,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $15,832,000 after buying an additional 35,039 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 20.5% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 289,344 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $33,958,000 after buying an additional 49,298 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 25.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 401,084 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $47,070,000 after buying an additional 80,988 shares during the period. Finally, Affinity Asset Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in the first quarter valued at about $14,083,000.

Ascendis Pharma A/S, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapies for unmet medical needs. It offers SKYTROFA for treating patients with growth hormone deficiency (GHD). The company also develops TransCon Growth Hormone for treating pediatric GHD, adult GHD, and turner syndrome; TransCon Parathyroid Hormone for adult patients with hypoparathyroidism; and TransCon C-type natriuretic peptide for achondroplasia.

