Citigroup Trims McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) Target Price to $310.00

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) had its price target decreased by Citigroup from $327.00 to $310.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. Citigroup currently has a neutral rating on the fast-food giant’s stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on MCD. Wedbush reissued an outperform rating and issued a $330.00 price target on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Tuesday. Bank of America raised their target price on McDonald’s from $291.00 to $341.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Oppenheimer reiterated a market perform rating on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Friday, January 5th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of McDonald’s from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an overweight rating and set a $320.00 price objective on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Monday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $320.10.

Shares of MCD stock opened at $291.93 on Tuesday. McDonald’s has a 12 month low of $245.73 and a 12 month high of $302.39. The company has a market capitalization of $211.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.73. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $292.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $280.26.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The fast-food giant reported $2.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by $0.12. McDonald’s had a net margin of 33.22% and a negative return on equity of 171.96%. The firm had revenue of $6.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.59 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that McDonald’s will post 12.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.67 per share. This represents a $6.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.29%. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is presently 57.74%.

In other news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,583 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.70, for a total transaction of $1,332,278.10. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,379,960.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,583 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.70, for a total transaction of $1,332,278.10. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,187 shares in the company, valued at $2,379,960.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,487 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $281.25, for a total transaction of $1,261,968.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,505,375. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 106,340.3% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,235,890 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $5,069,234,000 after purchasing an additional 19,217,818 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in McDonald’s during the 4th quarter worth about $2,341,360,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 10,702.5% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,174,426 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $644,739,000 after buying an additional 2,154,297 shares during the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 469.1% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 2,471,671 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $129,170,000 after acquiring an additional 2,037,371 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of McDonald’s by 1,189.7% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,191,692 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $541,962,000 after acquiring an additional 2,021,754 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.60% of the company’s stock.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company's restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, fries, salads, shakes, frozen desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including muffins, Sausages, biscuit and bagel sandwiches, oatmeal, hash browns, breakfast burritos and hotcakes.

