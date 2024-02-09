Citizens (NASDAQ:CIZN) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

Citizens (NASDAQ:CIZN – Get Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Friday.

Citizens Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ CIZN opened at $7.89 on Friday. Citizens has a 12 month low of $6.64 and a 12 month high of $16.79. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.62. The stock has a market cap of $44.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.91 and a beta of -0.01.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Citizens

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CIZN. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Citizens by 105.7% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,868 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 960 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Citizens by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,944 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 944 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Citizens in the 3rd quarter valued at $168,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Citizens in the 3rd quarter valued at $196,000. Finally, State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of Citizens in the 1st quarter valued at $207,000. 11.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Citizens Company Profile

Citizens Holding Company operates as the bank holding company for The Citizens Bank of Philadelphia that provides various commercial and personal banking products and services. It offers demand deposits; and savings and time deposit accounts. The company also provides secured and unsecured loans; mortgage loans; single and multi-family housing, farm, residential and commercial construction, and commercial real estate loans; commercial, industrial, and agricultural production loans; and consumer loans, as well as issues letters of credit.

