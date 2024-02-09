ClearOne (NASDAQ:CLRO) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ClearOne (NASDAQ:CLRO – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock.
ClearOne Stock Down 1.9 %
ClearOne stock opened at $1.01 on Wednesday. ClearOne has a 52 week low of $0.64 and a 52 week high of $2.65. The company has a market capitalization of $24.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.83.
ClearOne (NASDAQ:CLRO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter. ClearOne had a negative return on equity of 11.13% and a net margin of 112.14%. The firm had revenue of $4.89 million for the quarter.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About ClearOne
ClearOne, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells conferencing, collaboration, and network streaming solutions for voice and visual communications in the United States and internationally. The company offers a range of audio conferencing products, including professional audio conferencing and sound-reinforcement products for use in enterprise, healthcare, education and distance learning, government, legal, and finance organizations; mid-tier premium conferencing products for smaller rooms, and small and medium businesses, which interface with video and Web conferencing systems; USB-based personal and group speakerphones that could be used with PCs, laptops, tablets, smartphones, and other portable devices; and traditional tabletop conferencing phones used in conference rooms and offices.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than ClearOne
- Should You Add These Warren Buffett Stocks to Your Portfolio?
- The 5 best small cap AI companies to buy now
- How to Invest in Tech Stocks and Top Tech Stocks to Consider
- Cirrus Logic: A chip stock you’re going to hear a lot more about
- How to Capture the Benefits of Dividend Increases
- Archer Aviation’s sky-high progress and short interest
Receive News & Ratings for ClearOne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ClearOne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.