ClearOne (NASDAQ:CLRO) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ClearOne (NASDAQ:CLRO – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

ClearOne Stock Down 1.9 %

ClearOne stock opened at $1.01 on Wednesday. ClearOne has a 52 week low of $0.64 and a 52 week high of $2.65. The company has a market capitalization of $24.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.83.

ClearOne (NASDAQ:CLRO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter. ClearOne had a negative return on equity of 11.13% and a net margin of 112.14%. The firm had revenue of $4.89 million for the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About ClearOne

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in ClearOne by 365,044.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,863 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 32,854 shares during the period. State Street Corp acquired a new position in ClearOne in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in ClearOne in the second quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in ClearOne in the second quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of ClearOne by 28.6% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 450,660 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $680,000 after buying an additional 100,100 shares in the last quarter. 7.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ClearOne, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells conferencing, collaboration, and network streaming solutions for voice and visual communications in the United States and internationally. The company offers a range of audio conferencing products, including professional audio conferencing and sound-reinforcement products for use in enterprise, healthcare, education and distance learning, government, legal, and finance organizations; mid-tier premium conferencing products for smaller rooms, and small and medium businesses, which interface with video and Web conferencing systems; USB-based personal and group speakerphones that could be used with PCs, laptops, tablets, smartphones, and other portable devices; and traditional tabletop conferencing phones used in conference rooms and offices.

