Clearstead Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 20.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 97,006 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,357 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson accounts for 0.8% of Clearstead Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Clearstead Advisors LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $15,109,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. now owns 10,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,646,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the period. Metis Global Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 7.6% in the third quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 114,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,764,000 after buying an additional 8,044 shares during the period. Palisade Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC now owns 98,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,322,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the 3rd quarter worth $789,000. Finally, SouthState Corp increased its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.4% in the third quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 108,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,968,000 after acquiring an additional 1,519 shares during the period. 68.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently issued reports on JNJ. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $181.00 target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. UBS Group raised Johnson & Johnson from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $167.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $215.00 price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Tuesday. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $172.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $170.00 to $169.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Johnson & Johnson presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $176.14.

Johnson & Johnson Stock Performance

Shares of JNJ opened at $156.43 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market cap of $376.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.53. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $158.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $159.03. Johnson & Johnson has a 52 week low of $144.95 and a 52 week high of $175.97.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The company reported $2.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.01. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 36.75% and a net margin of 37.79%. The business had revenue of $21.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.35 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Johnson & Johnson Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be issued a $1.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 16th. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.04%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.47%.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment provides skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR. CI:LABO, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; TYLENOL acetaminophen products; SUDAFED cold, flu, and allergy products; BENADRYL and ZYRTEC allergy products; MOTRIN IB ibuprofen products; NICORETTE smoking cessation products; and PEPCID acid reflux products.

