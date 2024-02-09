Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the company. TheStreet lowered Cleveland-Cliffs from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $19.00 to $21.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.63.

Get Cleveland-Cliffs alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on CLF

Cleveland-Cliffs Trading Down 2.3 %

Shares of CLF opened at $19.32 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.75 billion, a PE ratio of 25.09 and a beta of 2.04. The company’s fifty day moving average is $19.12 and its 200 day moving average is $16.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 1.89. Cleveland-Cliffs has a fifty-two week low of $13.61 and a fifty-two week high of $22.83.

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The mining company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $5.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.16 billion. Cleveland-Cliffs had a net margin of 1.81% and a return on equity of 6.79%. The business’s revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.30) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Cleveland-Cliffs will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Ron A. Bloom purchased 25,000 shares of Cleveland-Cliffs stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $20.24 per share, with a total value of $506,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 27,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $550,953.04. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.57% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Cleveland-Cliffs

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Cleveland-Cliffs by 21.8% during the 4th quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 45,937 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $938,000 after acquiring an additional 8,212 shares in the last quarter. Anthracite Investment Company Inc. purchased a new position in Cleveland-Cliffs in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,021,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,561 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 1,124 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs by 101.8% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,608 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 2,324 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs during the fourth quarter valued at about $404,000. 60.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cleveland-Cliffs Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Cleveland-Cliffs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cleveland-Cliffs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.