CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $25.60.

Several analysts have recently commented on CNO shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of CNO Financial Group from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Evercore ISI lowered shares of CNO Financial Group from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 4th.

In other CNO Financial Group news, CAO John R. Kline sold 9,479 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.20, for a total value of $238,870.80. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 76,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,937,703.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, CAO John R. Kline sold 6,406 shares of CNO Financial Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.61, for a total transaction of $170,463.66. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 70,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,875,659.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CAO John R. Kline sold 9,479 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.20, for a total value of $238,870.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 76,893 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,937,703.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 38,358 shares of company stock worth $1,002,882. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CNO. Meritage Portfolio Management increased its holdings in shares of CNO Financial Group by 58.3% in the 2nd quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 18,134 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $429,000 after acquiring an additional 6,680 shares during the last quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of CNO Financial Group in the third quarter worth $466,000. Creative Planning grew its position in CNO Financial Group by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 12,852 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $304,000 after buying an additional 1,496 shares in the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of CNO Financial Group by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 109,214 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,585,000 after acquiring an additional 1,471 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its stake in CNO Financial Group by 61.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 3,603 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 1,375 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.28% of the company’s stock.

CNO stock opened at $26.85 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.14 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $27.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 0.19 and a quick ratio of 0.19. CNO Financial Group has a 12 month low of $19.95 and a 12 month high of $28.39.

CNO Financial Group (NYSE:CNO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $947.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $923.71 million. CNO Financial Group had a return on equity of 18.05% and a net margin of 6.67%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.49 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that CNO Financial Group will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current year.

CNO Financial Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and administers health insurance, annuity, individual life insurance, insurance products, and financial services for senior and middle-income markets in the United States. It offers Medicare supplement, supplemental health, and long-term care insurance policies; life insurance; and annuities, as well as Medicare advantage plans to individuals through phone, online, mail, and face-to-face.

