CNO Financial Group (NYSE:CNO) Given New $30.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

CNO Financial Group (NYSE:CNO – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by Royal Bank of Canada from $29.00 to $30.00 in a report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, Evercore ISI downgraded shares of CNO Financial Group from an in-line rating to an underperform rating and upped their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $26.00 in a report on Thursday, January 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $25.60.

NYSE:CNO opened at $26.85 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.19. CNO Financial Group has a fifty-two week low of $19.95 and a fifty-two week high of $28.39. The company has a market cap of $3.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.14 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $27.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.21.

CNO Financial Group (NYSE:CNO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.14. CNO Financial Group had a net margin of 6.67% and a return on equity of 18.05%. The business had revenue of $947.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $923.71 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.49 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that CNO Financial Group will post 3.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Yvonne K. Franzese sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total transaction of $312,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,903 shares in the company, valued at $829,478. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Yvonne K. Franzese sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total transaction of $312,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 31,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $829,478. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO John R. Kline sold 5,757 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.07, for a total transaction of $155,841.99. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 64,730 shares in the company, valued at $1,752,241.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 38,358 shares of company stock valued at $1,002,882 over the last ninety days. 3.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CNO Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,986,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in CNO Financial Group by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,226,375 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $62,116,000 after buying an additional 76,514 shares during the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CNO Financial Group by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 79,323 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,213,000 after buying an additional 4,891 shares in the last quarter. Versor Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of CNO Financial Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $269,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank increased its position in shares of CNO Financial Group by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 65,021 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,814,000 after acquiring an additional 651 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.28% of the company’s stock.

CNO Financial Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and administers health insurance, annuity, individual life insurance, insurance products, and financial services for senior and middle-income markets in the United States. It offers Medicare supplement, supplemental health, and long-term care insurance policies; life insurance; and annuities, as well as Medicare advantage plans to individuals through phone, online, mail, and face-to-face.

