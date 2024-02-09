Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) Price Target Cut to $85.00

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Free Report) had its target price cut by investment analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $88.00 to $85.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “market perform” rating on the information technology service provider’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 8.56% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Wedbush lifted their price target on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $77.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Wolfe Research raised Cognizant Technology Solutions from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $76.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.43.

Cognizant Technology Solutions stock opened at $78.30 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 2.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.64, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.08. Cognizant Technology Solutions has a 1-year low of $56.45 and a 1-year high of $78.93. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $75.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $70.76.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The information technology service provider reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $4.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.76 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 17.97% and a net margin of 10.98%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.01 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Cognizant Technology Solutions will post 4.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vision Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Vision Capital Management Inc. now owns 38,612 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $2,916,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 29.9% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 651 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp increased its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 20,494 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $1,338,000 after buying an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Nilsine Partners LLC increased its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Nilsine Partners LLC now owns 3,756 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $284,000 after buying an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 33.5% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 630 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.77% of the company’s stock.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Financial Services; Health Sciences; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology.

