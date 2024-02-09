Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) Shares Gap Down Following Analyst Downgrade

Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday after BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on the stock from $88.00 to $85.00. The stock had previously closed at $78.73, but opened at $75.64. BMO Capital Markets currently has a market perform rating on the stock. Cognizant Technology Solutions shares last traded at $77.37, with a volume of 955,543 shares trading hands.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Societe Generale reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $67.00 price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a report on Friday, January 5th. Mizuho initiated coverage on Cognizant Technology Solutions in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $82.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $77.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $68.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.43.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTSH. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 79.1% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 437 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 272.1% during the 2nd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 573 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 33.5% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 630 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.77% of the company’s stock.

The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.26 billion, a PE ratio of 18.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $75.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.76.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The information technology service provider reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.14. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 10.98% and a return on equity of 17.97%. The business had revenue of $4.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.76 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.01 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 4.6 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. This is an increase from Cognizant Technology Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 16th. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.62%.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Financial Services; Health Sciences; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology.

