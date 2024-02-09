Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) Chairman Barbara Smith Sells 23,619 Shares

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC – Get Free Report) Chairman Barbara Smith sold 23,619 shares of Commercial Metals stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.65, for a total value of $1,219,921.35. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 72,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,739,460. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Barbara Smith also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, February 2nd, Barbara Smith sold 60,166 shares of Commercial Metals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.28, for a total value of $3,085,312.48.

On Thursday, January 18th, Barbara Smith sold 57,194 shares of Commercial Metals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.94, for a total value of $2,856,268.36.

On Tuesday, January 16th, Barbara Smith sold 142,806 shares of Commercial Metals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.89, for a total value of $7,124,591.34.

Commercial Metals Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE CMC opened at $53.80 on Friday. Commercial Metals has a 12-month low of $39.85 and a 12-month high of $58.06. The company has a market cap of $6.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.23 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 4.12, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $49.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.70.

Commercial Metals Announces Dividend

Commercial Metals ( NYSE:CMC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 8th. The basic materials company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.90 billion. Commercial Metals had a return on equity of 19.89% and a net margin of 9.03%. Research analysts anticipate that Commercial Metals will post 5.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 18th were given a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 17th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. Commercial Metals’s payout ratio is currently 9.79%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Commercial Metals

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMC. Alberta Investment Management Corp lifted its position in shares of Commercial Metals by 19.5% during the second quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 50,658 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,668,000 after purchasing an additional 8,253 shares during the last quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Commercial Metals by 35.0% during the third quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 410,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $20,258,000 after purchasing an additional 106,200 shares during the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Commercial Metals during the third quarter worth about $825,000. Concentric Capital Strategies LP bought a new position in shares of Commercial Metals during the second quarter worth about $6,757,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Commercial Metals by 411.9% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 27,602 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,364,000 after purchasing an additional 22,210 shares during the last quarter. 82.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CMC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Commercial Metals from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Commercial Metals from $56.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on Commercial Metals in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.25.

Commercial Metals Company Profile

Commercial Metals Company manufactures, recycles, and fabricates steel and metal products, and related materials and services in the United States, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through two segments, North America and Europe. The company processes and sells ferrous and nonferrous scrap metals to steel mills and foundries, aluminum sheet and ingot manufacturers, brass and bronze ingot makers, copper refineries and mills, secondary lead smelters, specialty steel mills, high temperature alloy manufacturers, and other consumers.

