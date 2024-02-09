Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) Shares Sold by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC lessened its holdings in Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC – Free Report) by 27.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 123,715 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 46,277 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Commercial Metals were worth $6,114,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CMC. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Commercial Metals by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,987 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $337,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Affinity Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Commercial Metals by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Affinity Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,216 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $959,000 after buying an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of Commercial Metals by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 6,237 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $308,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Commercial Metals by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 4,986 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $263,000 after buying an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in Commercial Metals by 2.4% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 12,365 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $605,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.64% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CMC. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Commercial Metals from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Commercial Metals in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Commercial Metals from $56.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.25.

Commercial Metals Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CMC opened at $53.80 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $49.64 and a 200-day moving average of $49.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a current ratio of 4.12. Commercial Metals has a twelve month low of $39.85 and a twelve month high of $58.06. The firm has a market cap of $6.26 billion, a PE ratio of 8.23 and a beta of 1.32.

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 8th. The basic materials company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.20. Commercial Metals had a net margin of 9.03% and a return on equity of 19.89%. The firm had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.90 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that Commercial Metals will post 5.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Commercial Metals Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, January 18th were given a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 17th. Commercial Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.79%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Stephen William Simpson sold 4,500 shares of Commercial Metals stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $202,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $131,760. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Commercial Metals news, Chairman Barbara Smith sold 142,806 shares of Commercial Metals stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.89, for a total transaction of $7,124,591.34. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 213,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,645,478.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Stephen William Simpson sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $202,500.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $131,760. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 288,885 shares of company stock valued at $14,519,506. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Commercial Metals Company Profile

(Free Report)

Commercial Metals Company manufactures, recycles, and fabricates steel and metal products, and related materials and services in the United States, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through two segments, North America and Europe. The company processes and sells ferrous and nonferrous scrap metals to steel mills and foundries, aluminum sheet and ingot manufacturers, brass and bronze ingot makers, copper refineries and mills, secondary lead smelters, specialty steel mills, high temperature alloy manufacturers, and other consumers.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC – Free Report).

