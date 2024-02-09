Compass Group (LON:CPG) Receives “Buy” Rating from Shore Capital

Shore Capital reiterated their buy rating on shares of Compass Group (LON:CPG – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on CPG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a neutral rating and set a GBX 2,200 ($27.58) price target on shares of Compass Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Citigroup restated a buy rating on shares of Compass Group in a research note on Friday, November 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Compass Group to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the company from GBX 2,106 ($26.40) to GBX 2,400 ($30.09) in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, Numis Securities restated a buy rating on shares of Compass Group in a research note on Monday, December 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of GBX 2,140 ($26.83).

Compass Group stock opened at GBX 2,233 ($27.99) on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.40. Compass Group has a 12-month low of GBX 1,852.50 ($23.22) and a 12-month high of GBX 2,250 ($28.21). The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 2,132.26 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 2,069.11. The company has a market capitalization of £38.18 billion, a PE ratio of 2,948.00, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.72.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 18th will be issued a dividend of GBX 28.10 ($0.35) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 18th. This is an increase from Compass Group’s previous dividend of $15.00. This represents a yield of 1.34%. Compass Group’s dividend payout ratio is 5,733.33%.

In other Compass Group news, insider Gary Green sold 83,055 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,038 ($25.55), for a total transaction of £1,692,660.90 ($2,121,926.66). Also, insider Petros Parras sold 1,406 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,015 ($25.26), for a total transaction of £28,330.90 ($35,515.73). Insiders have sold a total of 85,040 shares of company stock valued at $173,286,130 over the last three months. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Compass Group PLC operates as a food and support services company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers support services, such as cleaning in hospitals; reception services at corporate headquarters; managing remote camps; grounds and facilities services at schools and universities; and others.

