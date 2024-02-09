Compass Group (LON:CPG) Receives “Buy” Rating from Shore Capital

Shore Capital reiterated their buy rating on shares of Compass Group (LON:CPG – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports.
A number of other brokerages have also commented on CPG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a neutral rating and set a GBX 2,200 ($27.58) price target on shares of Compass Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Citigroup restated a buy rating on shares of Compass Group in a research note on Friday, November 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Compass Group to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the company from GBX 2,106 ($26.40) to GBX 2,400 ($30.09) in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, Numis Securities restated a buy rating on shares of Compass Group in a research note on Monday, December 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of GBX 2,140 ($26.83).
Check Out Our Latest Research Report on CPG
Compass Group Stock Up 1.0 %
Compass Group Increases Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 18th will be issued a dividend of GBX 28.10 ($0.35) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 18th. This is an increase from Compass Group’s previous dividend of $15.00. This represents a yield of 1.34%. Compass Group’s dividend payout ratio is 5,733.33%.
Insider Buying and Selling at Compass Group
In other Compass Group news, insider Gary Green sold 83,055 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,038 ($25.55), for a total transaction of £1,692,660.90 ($2,121,926.66). In other Compass Group news, insider Gary Green sold 83,055 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,038 ($25.55), for a total transaction of £1,692,660.90 ($2,121,926.66). Also, insider Petros Parras sold 1,406 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,015 ($25.26), for a total transaction of £28,330.90 ($35,515.73). Insiders have sold a total of 85,040 shares of company stock valued at $173,286,130 over the last three months. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
About Compass Group
Compass Group PLC operates as a food and support services company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers support services, such as cleaning in hospitals; reception services at corporate headquarters; managing remote camps; grounds and facilities services at schools and universities; and others.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Compass Group
- Market Cap Calculator: How to Calculate Market Cap
- The 5 best small cap AI companies to buy now
- Conference Calls and Individual Investors
- Cirrus Logic: A chip stock you’re going to hear a lot more about
- Consumer Staples Stocks, Explained
- Archer Aviation’s sky-high progress and short interest
Receive News & Ratings for Compass Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compass Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.