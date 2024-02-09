Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT) Given New $34.00 Price Target at Mizuho

Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by Mizuho from $29.00 to $34.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a hold rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of Confluent in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Confluent from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Barclays reduced their target price on Confluent from $39.00 to $26.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Capital One Financial upgraded Confluent from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Loop Capital initiated coverage on Confluent in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a hold rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $30.42.

NASDAQ CFLT opened at $32.57 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $23.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.89. Confluent has a twelve month low of $14.69 and a twelve month high of $41.22. The company has a market capitalization of $10.03 billion, a PE ratio of -21.15 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a current ratio of 4.98, a quick ratio of 4.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38.

In other Confluent news, CEO Edward Jay Kreps sold 232,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.24, for a total transaction of $5,868,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Confluent news, CTO Chad Verbowski sold 8,502 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.95, for a total transaction of $203,622.90. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 409,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,806,135.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Edward Jay Kreps sold 232,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.24, for a total value of $5,868,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 439,216 shares of company stock valued at $10,241,051 in the last quarter. Insiders own 22.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Confluent in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Confluent in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of Confluent in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Confluent in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Confluent in the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Institutional investors own 59.30% of the company’s stock.

Confluent, Inc operates a data streaming platform in the United States and internationally. The company offers Confluent Cloud, a managed cloud-native service for connecting and processing real-time data; and Confluent Platform, an enterprise-grade self-managed software that connects and processes data.

