Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT) Given New $35.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from $30.00 to $35.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Bank of America cut Confluent from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and cut their price target for the company from $38.00 to $24.00 in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. UBS Group upped their price target on Confluent from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday. Mizuho upped their price target on Confluent from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Loop Capital started coverage on Confluent in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a hold rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Confluent from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $30.42.

NASDAQ CFLT opened at $32.57 on Thursday. Confluent has a twelve month low of $14.69 and a twelve month high of $41.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 4.98 and a current ratio of 4.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.03 billion, a PE ratio of -21.15 and a beta of 0.69. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.89.

In other Confluent news, CAO Ying Christina Liu sold 4,240 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.73, for a total value of $79,415.20. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 127,265 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,383,673.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Edward Jay Kreps sold 232,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.24, for a total value of $5,868,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Ying Christina Liu sold 4,240 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.73, for a total value of $79,415.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 127,265 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,383,673.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 439,216 shares of company stock worth $10,241,051. Insiders own 22.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in shares of Confluent by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 21,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $495,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the period. Avestar Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Confluent by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 11,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Confluent by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 25,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $895,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Confluent by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 26,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $783,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Confluent by 22.3% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.30% of the company’s stock.

Confluent, Inc operates a data streaming platform in the United States and internationally. The company offers Confluent Cloud, a managed cloud-native service for connecting and processing real-time data; and Confluent Platform, an enterprise-grade self-managed software that connects and processes data.

