Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT) Price Target Raised to $28.00 at Scotiabank

Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Scotiabank from $22.00 to $28.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Confluent from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Confluent from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Confluent from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday. Bank of America cut shares of Confluent from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and dropped their target price for the company from $38.00 to $24.00 in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Confluent from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $30.42.

NASDAQ:CFLT opened at $32.57 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $10.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.15 and a beta of 0.69. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.89. Confluent has a twelve month low of $14.69 and a twelve month high of $41.22. The company has a quick ratio of 4.98, a current ratio of 4.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38.

In other Confluent news, CFO Rohan Sivaram sold 5,278 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.73, for a total value of $98,856.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 327,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,131,640.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CFO Rohan Sivaram sold 5,278 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.73, for a total transaction of $98,856.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 327,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,131,640.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Erica Schultz sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.28, for a total transaction of $964,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 479,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,245,473.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 439,216 shares of company stock valued at $10,241,051. 22.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pathway Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Confluent during the 4th quarter valued at about $644,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Confluent during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $745,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Confluent by 36.6% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 128,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,801,000 after acquiring an additional 34,502 shares during the period. Trivest Advisors Ltd bought a new position in shares of Confluent during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,145,000. Finally, Gratus Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Confluent by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Gratus Capital LLC now owns 257,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,030,000 after acquiring an additional 20,590 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.30% of the company’s stock.

Confluent, Inc operates a data streaming platform in the United States and internationally. The company offers Confluent Cloud, a managed cloud-native service for connecting and processing real-time data; and Confluent Platform, an enterprise-grade self-managed software that connects and processes data.

