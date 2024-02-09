CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) Shares Sold by J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC

J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP – Free Report) by 5.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 36,693 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,087 shares during the period. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in CoStar Group were worth $2,821,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CSGP. Quarry LP boosted its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 75.5% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 358 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. West Tower Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CoStar Group during the second quarter worth $29,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CoStar Group during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CoStar Group during the second quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 158.4% during the third quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 460 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.53% of the company’s stock.

CSGP has been the topic of several research reports. Truist Financial cut their target price on CoStar Group from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on CoStar Group from $80.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of CoStar Group in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on CoStar Group from $74.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on CoStar Group from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CoStar Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $94.82.

In related news, Director John W. Hill sold 3,020 shares of CoStar Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.07, for a total value of $253,891.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,870 shares in the company, valued at $1,502,330.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.58% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CSGP opened at $81.77 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $33.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.85. CoStar Group, Inc. has a one year low of $65.12 and a one year high of $92.36. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $84.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $81.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 13.31 and a current ratio of 13.31.

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplace services to the commercial real estate, hospitality, residential, and related professionals industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers CoStar Property that provides inventory of office, industrial, retail, multifamily, hospitality, and student housing properties and land; CoStar Sales, a robust database of comparable commercial real estate sales transactions; CoStar Market Analytics to view and report on aggregated market and submarket trends; and CoStar Tenant, an online business-to-business prospecting and analytical tool that provides tenant information.

