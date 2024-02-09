Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) Hits New 12-Month High on Analyst Upgrade

Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday after The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on the stock from $665.00 to $749.00. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a buy rating on the stock. Costco Wholesale traded as high as $716.96 and last traded at $716.48, with a volume of 122672 shares. The stock had previously closed at $710.79.
COST has been the topic of several other research reports. Northcoast Research lowered shares of Costco Wholesale from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $620.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. StockNews.com raised Costco Wholesale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 13th. Tigress Financial raised their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $635.00 to $745.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 29th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $695.00 to $760.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Costco Wholesale from $585.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Costco Wholesale currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $659.96.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV increased its stake in Costco Wholesale by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 3,210 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,730,000 after buying an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.2% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 530,031 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $285,358,000 after purchasing an additional 6,049 shares in the last quarter. Keating Investment Counselors Inc. raised its stake in Costco Wholesale by 43.0% during the 3rd quarter. Keating Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 2,643 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,493,000 after purchasing an additional 795 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 21.9% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 27,402 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $14,753,000 after purchasing an additional 4,915 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Resources Management Corp CT ADV boosted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 1,396.0% in the 2nd quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 14,960 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $8,054,000 after purchasing an additional 13,960 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.31% of the company’s stock.
The firm has a market capitalization of $321.33 billion, a PE ratio of 49.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 1.09. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $667.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $598.41.
Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 14th. The retailer reported $3.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $57.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.79 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.65% and a return on equity of 27.44%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.10 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 15.6 EPS for the current year.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 2nd will be given a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 1st. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is currently 27.81%.
Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.
