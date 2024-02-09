Coveo Solutions Inc. (TSE:CVO) Receives C$12.81 Average Target Price from Analysts

Coveo Solutions Inc. (TSE:CVO – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$13.25.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Coveo Solutions from C$13.50 to C$15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Coveo Solutions from C$13.00 to C$14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Coveo Solutions from C$14.00 to C$15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Coveo Solutions from C$14.00 to C$15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Coveo Solutions from C$12.50 to C$13.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th.

TSE:CVO opened at C$10.81 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$9.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$10.26. The company has a market cap of C$576.39 million, a PE ratio of -27.72, a P/E/G ratio of 0.09 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.37. Coveo Solutions has a twelve month low of C$6.02 and a twelve month high of C$12.48.

Coveo Solutions (TSE:CVO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The company reported C($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.03) by C($0.05). The business had revenue of C$41.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$42.10 million. Coveo Solutions had a negative net margin of 21.85% and a negative return on equity of 13.31%. Analysts anticipate that Coveo Solutions will post -0.2144225 EPS for the current year.

Coveo Solutions Inc provides AI platforms that enable individualized, connected, and trusted digital experiences. The Relevance Cloud platform, an AI solution that integrates AI search, recommendations, GenAI answering, AI models, and analytics across various digital domains; and is designed for scale, security, and compliance and integrates into enterprise ecosystems as a cloud-native SaaS, multi-tenant, API-first, and headless platform.

