Coveo Solutions (TSE:CVO) Reaches New 12-Month High Following Analyst Upgrade

Coveo Solutions Inc. (TSE:CVO – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday after Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on the stock from C$14.00 to C$15.00. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the stock. Coveo Solutions traded as high as C$12.36 and last traded at C$12.31, with a volume of 120069 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$11.60.

CVO has been the topic of several other reports. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Coveo Solutions from C$13.50 to C$15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Coveo Solutions from C$12.50 to C$13.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Coveo Solutions from C$14.00 to C$15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price target on Coveo Solutions from C$13.00 to C$14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$13.25.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.37, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 3.14. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$9.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$10.26. The company has a market capitalization of C$576.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.72, a PEG ratio of 0.09 and a beta of 1.00.

Coveo Solutions (TSE:CVO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The company reported C($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.03) by C($0.05). The company had revenue of C$41.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$42.10 million. Coveo Solutions had a negative net margin of 21.85% and a negative return on equity of 13.31%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Coveo Solutions Inc. will post -0.2144225 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Coveo Solutions Inc provides AI platforms that enable individualized, connected, and trusted digital experiences. The Relevance Cloud platform, an AI solution that integrates AI search, recommendations, GenAI answering, AI models, and analytics across various digital domains; and is designed for scale, security, and compliance and integrates into enterprise ecosystems as a cloud-native SaaS, multi-tenant, API-first, and headless platform.

