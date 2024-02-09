Credit Acceptance (NASDAQ:CACC) Cut to “Hold” at StockNews.com

Credit Acceptance (NASDAQ:CACC – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on CACC. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Credit Acceptance from $354.00 to $347.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. TheStreet raised Credit Acceptance from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $440.00 price objective on shares of Credit Acceptance in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, TD Cowen assumed coverage on Credit Acceptance in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $360.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $381.75.

NASDAQ CACC opened at $555.93 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.99 billion, a PE ratio of 25.25 and a beta of 1.48. Credit Acceptance has a 1-year low of $379.77 and a 1-year high of $616.66. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $523.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $485.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84, a current ratio of 18.50 and a quick ratio of 18.50.

In related news, insider Douglas W. Busk sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $579.98, for a total transaction of $289,990.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,804,897.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 4.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new stake in Credit Acceptance during the 4th quarter valued at $472,516,000. Ruane Cunniff & Goldfarb L.P. raised its position in Credit Acceptance by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Ruane Cunniff & Goldfarb L.P. now owns 788,445 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $400,475,000 after purchasing an additional 6,953 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in Credit Acceptance by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 644,666 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $296,624,000 after purchasing an additional 44,454 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Credit Acceptance by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 590,161 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $271,545,000 after purchasing an additional 2,631 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beck Mack & Oliver LLC increased its holdings in shares of Credit Acceptance by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC now owns 325,353 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $165,257,000 after acquiring an additional 980 shares during the period. 66.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Credit Acceptance Corporation engages in the provision of financing programs, and related products and services to independent and franchised automobile dealers in the United States. The company advances money to automobile dealers in exchange for the right to service the underlying consumer loans; and buys the consumer loans from the dealers and keeps the amount collected from the consumers.

