Critical Analysis: Orion Oyj (OTCMKTS:ORINY) & ITOCHU (OTCMKTS:ITOCY)

Orion Oyj (OTCMKTS:ORINY – Get Free Report) and ITOCHU (OTCMKTS:ITOCY – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Orion Oyj and ITOCHU, as provided by MarketBeat.

Get Orion Oyj alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Orion Oyj 0 1 0 0 2.00 ITOCHU 0 0 0 0 N/A

Dividends

Volatility and Risk

Orion Oyj pays an annual dividend of $0.52 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.3%. ITOCHU pays an annual dividend of $1.74 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.9%. Orion Oyj pays out 77.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. ITOCHU pays out 24.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Orion Oyj has a beta of 0.27, indicating that its share price is 73% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ITOCHU has a beta of 0.76, indicating that its share price is 24% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Orion Oyj and ITOCHU’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Orion Oyj $1.41 billion 4.53 $368.23 million $0.67 33.84 ITOCHU $103.23 billion 0.63 $6.00 billion $7.14 12.57

ITOCHU has higher revenue and earnings than Orion Oyj. ITOCHU is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Orion Oyj, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Orion Oyj and ITOCHU’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Orion Oyj 14.96% 21.29% 12.62% ITOCHU 5.25% 13.28% 5.53%

Summary

Orion Oyj beats ITOCHU on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Orion Oyj

(Get Free Report)

Orion Oyj develops, manufactures, and markets human and veterinary pharmaceuticals and active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs) in Finland, Scandinavia, other European countries, North America, and internationally. It provides prescription drugs and self-care products, which includes Nubeqa for the treatment of prostate cancer; dexdor and Precedex for intensive care sedative; Stalevo and Comtess/Comtan for Parkinson's disease; Simdax for acute decompensated heart failure; and Precedex for intensive care sedative, as well as Fareston for breast cancer. The company also offers Salmeterol/fluticasone Easyhaler; Budesonide/formoterol Easyhaler; Formoterol Easyhaler; Budesonide Easyhaler; Beclomet Easyhaler; and Buventol Easyhaler drugs for the treatment of asthma and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease. In addition, it provides veterinary drugs comprising Bonqat, Clevor, Domosedan, Domitor, Antisedan, Dexdomitor, Domosedan Gel, Sileo, and Tessie; APIs for generic and proprietary drugs, as well as provides contract manufacturing services; and markets and sells veterinary drugs manufactured by other international companies. The company serves primarily healthcare services providers and professional, such as specialist and general practitioners, veterinarians, pharmacies, hospitals, healthcare centres, clinics and laboratories. Further, it has partnership with Propeller Health to connect the Easyhaler(R) product portfolio; and a research collaboration and license agreement with Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. to commercialize Amneal's generic products. Additionally, the company has research collaboration and licensing agreement with Glykos Finland Oy to develop next-generation antibody-drug conjugates. Orion Oyj was founded in 1917 and is headquartered in Espoo, Finland.

About ITOCHU

(Get Free Report)

ITOCHU Corporation engages in trading and importing/exporting various products worldwide. The company's Textile segment produces and sells fiber and garment materials, textiles fabrics, apparel, and industrial materials; and imports lifestyle brands, fashion accessories, and garments in various areas, such as luxury, casual, and sports. Its Machinery segment provides engineering, procurement, and construction services; operates water and environmental, infrastructure, renewable energy, oil and gas, petrochemical, and independent power producer projects and plants; sells and leases aircraft and related equipment; sells automobiles, construction machinery, electronic systems, industrial machinery, and medical devices; and owns and charters ships. The company's Metals & Minerals segment engages in mining and trading of iron ore, coal, uranium, base metals, and minor metals; trading in non-ferrous metal materials; and processing and trading in steel products. Its Energy & Chemicals segment trades in crude oil, petroleum products, LPG, LNG, natural gas, hydrogen, organic and inorganic chemicals, synthetic resins, household goods, fine chemicals, pharmaceuticals, and electronic materials, as well as generates and trades in power. The company's Food segment produces, distributes, and retails food products. Its General Products & Realty segment produces and sells paper, pulp, natural rubber, tire, and wood products and materials; develops and operates real estate properties, such as housing, logistics facilities, and other projects; and offers logistics services. The company's ICT & Financial Business segment offers IT solutions, Internet related and venture capital services, mobile telephone equipment and services, BPO, broadcasting and communications, entertainment and content services, outsourcing services for healthcare and preventive medicine, and financial and insurance brokerage services. The company was founded in 1858 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

Receive News & Ratings for Orion Oyj Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orion Oyj and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.