Crown (NYSE:CCK) Price Target Cut to $97.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Crown (NYSE:CCK – Free Report) had its price objective cut by Royal Bank of Canada from $110.00 to $97.00 in a report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

CCK has been the subject of a number of other reports. TheStreet cut shares of Crown from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. StockNews.com upgraded Crown from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Mizuho decreased their price target on Crown from $105.00 to $96.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays cut their price objective on Crown from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Crown in a research report on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $101.17.

Crown Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CCK opened at $74.28 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $8.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s fifty day moving average is $89.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $87.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34. Crown has a 12-month low of $69.61 and a 12-month high of $96.35.

Crown (NYSE:CCK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The industrial products company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by ($0.19). Crown had a return on equity of 25.75% and a net margin of 3.75%. The company had revenue of $2.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.96 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.17 earnings per share. Crown’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Crown will post 5.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Crown

In other Crown news, CEO Timothy J. Donahue sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.96, for a total value of $682,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 651,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,238,973.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Crown by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 2,681 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $233,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Crown by 0.9% during the third quarter. DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc now owns 16,258 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,439,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the period. Picton Mahoney Asset Management boosted its stake in shares of Crown by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 1,181 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Crown by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,057 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Crown by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 2,464 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $227,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.18% of the company’s stock.

Crown Company Profile

Crown Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies rigid packaging products in Pennsylvania and internationally. It operates through Americas Beverage, European Beverage, Asia Pacific, and Transit Packaging segments. The Americas Beverage segment manufactures recyclable aluminum beverage cans and ends, glass bottles, steel crowns, and aluminum caps.

Featured Articles

