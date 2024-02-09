CSG Systems International (NASDAQ:CSGS) PT Lowered to $50.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

CSG Systems International (NASDAQ:CSGS – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by Wells Fargo & Company from $53.00 to $50.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the technology company’s stock.

CSGS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com upgraded CSG Systems International from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on CSG Systems International in a report on Friday, December 1st. They issued a buy rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an overweight rating on shares of CSG Systems International in a report on Friday, December 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $63.40.

Get CSG Systems International alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on CSG Systems International

CSG Systems International Stock Up 15.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CSGS opened at $53.34 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.65. CSG Systems International has a 1 year low of $45.27 and a 1 year high of $69.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.13, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.02.

CSG Systems International (NASDAQ:CSGS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The technology company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.04. CSG Systems International had a return on equity of 25.90% and a net margin of 6.35%. The business had revenue of $273.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $273.92 million. Equities analysts forecast that CSG Systems International will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current year.

CSG Systems International Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 13th were issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 12th. CSG Systems International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.47%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CSG Systems International

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its position in shares of CSG Systems International by 48.6% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 44,905 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,389,000 after purchasing an additional 14,682 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its position in shares of CSG Systems International by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,408,672 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $74,955,000 after purchasing an additional 134,531 shares in the last quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. raised its position in shares of CSG Systems International by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 508,748 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,070,000 after purchasing an additional 24,385 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its position in shares of CSG Systems International by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 832,194 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,281,000 after purchasing an additional 8,395 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in shares of CSG Systems International in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,248,000. 91.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CSG Systems International Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

CSG Systems International, Inc provides revenue management and digital monetization, customer engagement, and payment solutions primarily to the communications industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers Advanced Convergent Platform, a private SaaS based platform; related solutions, including field force automation, analytics, electronic bill presentment, etc.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for CSG Systems International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSG Systems International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.