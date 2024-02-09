CTS (NYSE:CTS) Rating Lowered to Neutral at Sidoti

CTS (NYSE:CTS – Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at Sidoti from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. They presently have a $46.00 target price on the electronics maker’s stock. Sidoti’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 4.12% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on CTS. Stephens reduced their target price on shares of CTS from $41.00 to $39.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 27th. StockNews.com cut shares of CTS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Finally, TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of CTS from $38.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Shares of NYSE:CTS opened at $44.18 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.01 and a beta of 0.61. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $42.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 3.29 and a quick ratio of 2.60. CTS has a 1-year low of $35.50 and a 1-year high of $49.59.

CTS (NYSE:CTS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The electronics maker reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $124.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $124.51 million. CTS had a net margin of 11.00% and a return on equity of 13.41%. CTS’s quarterly revenue was down 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.56 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that CTS will post 2.35 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CTS. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of CTS by 140.3% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 728 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of CTS by 39.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 986 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of CTS in the second quarter valued at about $56,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of CTS by 25.8% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,636 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of CTS by 218.5% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,112 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 2,821 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.57% of the company’s stock.

CTS Corporation manufactures and sells sensors, actuators, and connectivity components in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company provides sensors and actuators for use in passenger or commercial vehicles; connectivity components for telecommunications infrastructure, information technology, and other high-speed applications; switches, temperature sensors, and potentiometers supplied to multiple markets; and fabricated piezoelectric materials and substrates used primarily in medical, industrial, aerospace and defense, and information technology markets.

