CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) Price Target Cut to $84.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) had its target price reduced by Royal Bank of Canada from $86.00 to $84.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the pharmacy operator’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on CVS. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an overweight rating and issued a $87.00 price target on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. TD Cowen reduced their price target on CVS Health from $102.00 to $99.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 11th. StockNews.com lowered CVS Health from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. They set a buy rating and a $94.00 target price for the company. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of CVS Health from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $92.89.

Shares of CVS Health stock opened at $75.09 on Thursday. CVS Health has a 1 year low of $64.41 and a 1 year high of $90.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $96.63 billion, a PE ratio of 11.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $75.86 and its 200 day moving average is $72.03.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The pharmacy operator reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.11. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.25% and a net margin of 2.33%. The business had revenue of $93.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.99 EPS. CVS Health’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that CVS Health will post 8.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 22nd were paid a $0.665 dividend. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.54%. This is a positive change from CVS Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 19th. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.18%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 74.0% in the third quarter. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC now owns 43,213 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $3,017,000 after purchasing an additional 18,385 shares in the last quarter. Value Partners Investments Inc. grew its stake in CVS Health by 26.5% in the 3rd quarter. Value Partners Investments Inc. now owns 991,601 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $69,261,000 after purchasing an additional 207,702 shares during the period. Sonora Investment Management Group LLC raised its stake in shares of CVS Health by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sonora Investment Management Group LLC now owns 50,488 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $3,525,000 after purchasing an additional 774 shares during the period. Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC grew its position in CVS Health by 5.4% during the second quarter. Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 73,072 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $5,051,000 after buying an additional 3,774 shares during the period. Finally, Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in CVS Health during the third quarter worth about $4,675,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.99% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Pharmacy Services, and Retail/LTC segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

