CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) Coverage Initiated at Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, FinViz reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $300.00 target price on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on CYBR. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on CyberArk Software in a research note on Friday, December 15th. They issued a buy rating and a $240.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley cut CyberArk Software from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and increased their price target for the company from $195.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on CyberArk Software from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on CyberArk Software from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on CyberArk Software from $210.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, CyberArk Software presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $234.57.

CyberArk Software Stock Up 7.6 %

Institutional Trading of CyberArk Software

NASDAQ CYBR opened at $261.60 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $219.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $185.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 2.22. CyberArk Software has a fifty-two week low of $120.11 and a fifty-two week high of $274.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.73 billion, a PE ratio of -110.85 and a beta of 1.06.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in CyberArk Software in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CyberArk Software by 62.1% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 248 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of CyberArk Software in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd purchased a new position in CyberArk Software in the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in CyberArk Software in the first quarter valued at approximately $73,000. 92.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CyberArk Software Company Profile

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sales software-based security solutions and services in the United States, Israel, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its solutions include Privileged Access Manager that offers risk-based credential security and session management to protect against attacks involving privileged access; Vendor Privileged Access Manager combines Privileged Access Manager and Remote Access to provide fast, easy, and secure privileged access to third-party vendors; Endpoint Privilege Manager, a SaaS solution that secures privileges on the endpoint; and Cloud Entitlements Manager, a SaaS solution, which reduces risk that arises from excessive privileges by implementing least privilege across cloud environments.

