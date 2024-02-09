CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) Coverage Initiated at Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBRFree Report) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, FinViz reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $300.00 target price on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on CYBR. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on CyberArk Software in a research note on Friday, December 15th. They issued a buy rating and a $240.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley cut CyberArk Software from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and increased their price target for the company from $195.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on CyberArk Software from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on CyberArk Software from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on CyberArk Software from $210.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, CyberArk Software presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $234.57.

CyberArk Software Stock Up 7.6 %

NASDAQ CYBR opened at $261.60 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $219.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $185.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 2.22. CyberArk Software has a fifty-two week low of $120.11 and a fifty-two week high of $274.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.73 billion, a PE ratio of -110.85 and a beta of 1.06.

Institutional Trading of CyberArk Software

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in CyberArk Software in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CyberArk Software by 62.1% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 248 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of CyberArk Software in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd purchased a new position in CyberArk Software in the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in CyberArk Software in the first quarter valued at approximately $73,000. 92.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CyberArk Software Company Profile

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sales software-based security solutions and services in the United States, Israel, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its solutions include Privileged Access Manager that offers risk-based credential security and session management to protect against attacks involving privileged access; Vendor Privileged Access Manager combines Privileged Access Manager and Remote Access to provide fast, easy, and secure privileged access to third-party vendors; Endpoint Privilege Manager, a SaaS solution that secures privileges on the endpoint; and Cloud Entitlements Manager, a SaaS solution, which reduces risk that arises from excessive privileges by implementing least privilege across cloud environments.

