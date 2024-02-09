DA Davidson Weighs in on IDEX Co.’s Q1 2024 Earnings (NYSE:IEX)

IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX – Free Report) – DA Davidson issued their Q1 2024 earnings estimates for shares of IDEX in a report issued on Thursday, February 8th. DA Davidson analyst M. Summerville forecasts that the industrial products company will earn $1.75 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for IDEX’s current full-year earnings is $8.30 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for IDEX’s FY2025 earnings at $9.20 EPS.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The industrial products company reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $788.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $767.96 million. IDEX had a net margin of 18.21% and a return on equity of 18.56%. The company’s revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.01 EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on IEX. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $245.00 target price on shares of IDEX in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of IDEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $215.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of IDEX from $234.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $235.56.

NYSE IEX opened at $225.83 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 2.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $211.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $209.65. The company has a market capitalization of $17.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.96. IDEX has a 12 month low of $183.76 and a 12 month high of $231.61.

Institutional Trading of IDEX

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in IDEX by 120.3% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 141 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in IDEX in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its holdings in IDEX by 94.7% in the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 148 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in IDEX by 43.9% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 164 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, West Tower Group LLC purchased a new position in IDEX in the second quarter valued at about $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.85% of the company’s stock.

About IDEX

IDEX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides applied solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, valves, small volume provers, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

