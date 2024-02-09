Daniel Martin Gallagher, Jr. Sells 12,500 Shares of Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD) Stock

Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Free Report) insider Daniel Martin Gallagher, Jr. sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.61, for a total value of $132,625.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 738,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,833,267.51. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Robinhood Markets Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of Robinhood Markets stock opened at $11.22 on Friday. Robinhood Markets, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.91 and a 52 week high of $13.51. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $11.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.54. The company has a market cap of $9.70 billion, a PE ratio of -13.68 and a beta of 1.38.

Get Robinhood Markets alerts:

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $467.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $479.51 million. Robinhood Markets had a negative return on equity of 10.62% and a negative net margin of 41.54%. Robinhood Markets’s quarterly revenue was up 29.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.20) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Robinhood Markets, Inc. will post -0.64 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently commented on HOOD shares. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of Robinhood Markets in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Robinhood Markets from $11.50 to $10.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Robinhood Markets from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Robinhood Markets from $10.00 to $11.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on Robinhood Markets from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.50.

Read Our Latest Report on HOOD

Institutional Trading of Robinhood Markets

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HOOD. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new position in Robinhood Markets during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Robinhood Markets in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Peoples Bank KS bought a new position in shares of Robinhood Markets in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd bought a new position in shares of Robinhood Markets in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Robinhood Markets during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.98% of the company’s stock.

About Robinhood Markets

(Get Free Report)

Robinhood Markets, Inc operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company provides various learning and education solutions comprise Snacks, a digest of business news stories; Learn, which is an online collection of beginners' guides, feature tutorials, and financial dictionary; Newsfeeds that offer access to free premium news from various sites, such as Barron's, Reuters, and Dow Jones; Snacks, an accessible digest of business news stories for new generation of investors.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Robinhood Markets Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Robinhood Markets and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.