Daniel Martin Gallagher, Jr. Sells 12,500 Shares of Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD) Stock

Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Free Report) insider Daniel Martin Gallagher, Jr. sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.61, for a total value of $132,625.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 738,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,833,267.51. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.
Robinhood Markets Stock Up 2.0 %
Shares of Robinhood Markets stock opened at $11.22 on Friday. Robinhood Markets, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.91 and a 52 week high of $13.51. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $11.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.54. The company has a market cap of $9.70 billion, a PE ratio of -13.68 and a beta of 1.38.
Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $467.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $479.51 million. Robinhood Markets had a negative return on equity of 10.62% and a negative net margin of 41.54%. Robinhood Markets’s quarterly revenue was up 29.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.20) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Robinhood Markets, Inc. will post -0.64 EPS for the current year.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Read Our Latest Report on HOOD
Institutional Trading of Robinhood Markets
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HOOD. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new position in Robinhood Markets during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Robinhood Markets in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Peoples Bank KS bought a new position in shares of Robinhood Markets in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd bought a new position in shares of Robinhood Markets in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Robinhood Markets during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.98% of the company’s stock.
About Robinhood Markets
Robinhood Markets, Inc operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company provides various learning and education solutions comprise Snacks, a digest of business news stories; Learn, which is an online collection of beginners' guides, feature tutorials, and financial dictionary; Newsfeeds that offer access to free premium news from various sites, such as Barron's, Reuters, and Dow Jones; Snacks, an accessible digest of business news stories for new generation of investors.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Robinhood Markets
- What is a Dividend Harvesting Strategy and How Can Investors Profit from it?
- The 5 best small cap AI companies to buy now
- How to Calculate Return on Investment (ROI)
- Cirrus Logic: A chip stock you’re going to hear a lot more about
- Crypto vs Stocks: How to Choose Your Investments
- Archer Aviation’s sky-high progress and short interest
Receive News & Ratings for Robinhood Markets Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Robinhood Markets and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.