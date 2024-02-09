Dayforce (NYSE:DAY) Price Target Lowered to $74.00 at Barclays

Dayforce (NYSE:DAY – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by Barclays from $75.00 to $74.00 in a research note released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on DAY. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and issued a $82.00 price objective on shares of Dayforce in a report on Thursday. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Dayforce from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday.

Dayforce Stock Performance

Dayforce Company Profile

NYSE DAY opened at $69.98 on Thursday. Dayforce has a fifty-two week low of $55.62 and a fifty-two week high of $79.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market cap of $10.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,333.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.34.

Dayforce Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a human capital management (HCM) software company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers Dayforce, a cloud HCM platform that provides human resources, payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality; and Powerpay, a cloud HR and payroll solution for the small business market.

Featured Stories

