Dayforce (NYSE:DAY) Price Target Lowered to $74.00 at Barclays

Dayforce (NYSE:DAY – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by Barclays from $75.00 to $74.00 in a research note released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.
A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on DAY. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and issued a $82.00 price objective on shares of Dayforce in a report on Thursday. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Dayforce from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday.
Dayforce Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a human capital management (HCM) software company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers Dayforce, a cloud HCM platform that provides human resources, payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality; and Powerpay, a cloud HR and payroll solution for the small business market.
