Dayforce (NYSE:DAY) Receives Buy Rating from Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC restated their buy rating on shares of Dayforce (NYSE:DAY – Free Report) in a research report report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $82.00 price objective on the stock.
Separately, Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Dayforce from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday.
Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on DAY
Dayforce Price Performance
About Dayforce
Dayforce Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a human capital management (HCM) software company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers Dayforce, a cloud HCM platform that provides human resources, payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality; and Powerpay, a cloud HR and payroll solution for the small business market.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Dayforce
- Natural Gas Prices Continue To Rally, These Stocks Should Benefit
- New York Community Bank stock plummets amid real estate risks
- How to Invest in the Best Canadian Stocks
- The 5 best small cap AI companies to buy now
- How to Invest in Small Cap Stocks
- Cirrus Logic: A chip stock you’re going to hear a lot more about
Receive News & Ratings for Dayforce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dayforce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.