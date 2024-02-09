Dayforce (NYSE:DAY) Receives Buy Rating from Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC restated their buy rating on shares of Dayforce (NYSE:DAY – Free Report) in a research report report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $82.00 price objective on the stock.

Separately, Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Dayforce from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday.

Get Dayforce alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on DAY

Dayforce Price Performance

About Dayforce

Shares of NYSE DAY opened at $69.98 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $10.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,333.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.34. Dayforce has a 12-month low of $55.62 and a 12-month high of $79.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09.

(Get Free Report)

Dayforce Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a human capital management (HCM) software company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers Dayforce, a cloud HCM platform that provides human resources, payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality; and Powerpay, a cloud HR and payroll solution for the small business market.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Dayforce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dayforce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.