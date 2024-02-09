DBV Technologies (NASDAQ:DBVT) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

DBV Technologies (NASDAQ:DBVT – Get Free Report) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Friday.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on DBV Technologies from $1.30 to $1.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of DBV Technologies in a report on Monday, November 13th.

DBVT stock opened at $0.90 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.14. The company has a market capitalization of $173.77 million, a P/E ratio of -1.61 and a beta of 0.81. DBV Technologies has a 1-year low of $0.65 and a 1-year high of $2.37.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DBV Technologies during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Cowen AND Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DBV Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new stake in shares of DBV Technologies during the second quarter worth about $49,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of DBV Technologies by 243.7% during the first quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 30,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 21,694 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DBV Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $54,000. 23.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DBV Technologies Company Profile

DBV Technologies SA, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of epicutaneous immunotherapy products. Its lead product candidate is Viaskin Peanut, an immunotherapy product, which has completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of peanut allergies. The company is also developing Viaskin Milk that is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of immunoglobulin E (IgE) mediated cow's milk protein allergy (CMPA) and eosinophilic esophagitis.

